Discovery Green's outdoor roller rink is now open

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) --Get your roller skates ready! Discovery Green's roller rink is back open.
The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green is open March 2 - 25.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Mondays - Thursdays 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fridays 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturdays and School Holidays* 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sundays 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
School holidays are March 12 through March 17.
Roller skating may be affected by rain. Weather permitting.
SKATING TICKETS:
- $8 per person on-site with $4 skate rental
- $8 on Cheap Skate Nights, Mondays 3/5 and 3/19 (includes skates)
- $10 fast pass online tickets with $4 skate rental
- Discounts and group trips
