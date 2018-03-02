OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Discovery Green's outdoor roller rink is now open

Get your roller skates ready for Houston's first outdoor roller rink. Discovery Green is turning Kinder Lake into the city's first outdoor roller skating rink.

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) --
Get your roller skates ready! Discovery Green's roller rink is back open.

The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green is open March 2 - 25.

HOURS OF OPERATION:
  • Mondays - Thursdays 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fridays 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturdays and School Holidays* 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sundays 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.


School holidays are March 12 through March 17.

Roller skating may be affected by rain. Weather permitting.

SKATING TICKETS:
  • $8 per person on-site with $4 skate rental
  • $8 on Cheap Skate Nights, Mondays 3/5 and 3/19 (includes skates)
  • $10 fast pass online tickets with $4 skate rental

  • Discounts and group trips



