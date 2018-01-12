Tackle Hunger with Souper Bowl of Caring - January 17th through Feb 4thMore than 48 million Americans, including 15-million children, suffer from hunger because they live in food insecure households. The Souper Bowl of Caring believes hunger and poverty have a negative impact on individuals and the communities in which they live, yet there is joy in serving and giving to those in need.Souper Bowl of Caring is a national movement of young people, working together around the time of the Super Bowl football game to fight hunger and poverty in their local communities.Souper Bowl of Caring came from a simple idea: As we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without a bowl of soup to eat.The Houston Texans, H-E-B, Kroger and Randalls are working together with the Sam Houston Area Council of Boy Scouts and the Souper Bowl of Caring National and Houston local youth advisory boards to participate in the hunger-relief initiative.On the weeks leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, groups and individuals collect cash and food items for people in need. 100% of donations go directly to local charities.The national movement of caring needs you! Just go toorto find out how you can help.