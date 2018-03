Astros Caravan rolls through Houston starting today

Spring is inching closer with each passing day, bringing with it the great American pastime: baseball!Ahead of the new season, the Houston Astros are hitting the road and traveling across southeast Texas in a variety of community service events and public appearances dubbed the Astros Caravan.All of the Houston-area stops are listed below. At select Academy Sports + Outdoors appearances, fans will have the opportunity to get free autographs.Chick-fil-A3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.5104 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505Open to media and publicAcademy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.2804 Business Center Dr., Pearland, TX 77584Open to media and public*Note, players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.Caravan Jam at Pearland Town Center5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.11200 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77584Open to media and publicTeam members: Brady Rodgers, Forrest Whitley, Steve SparksAcademy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77098Open to media and public*Note, Steve Sparks will not attend this stop and players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.Astroline at Pluckers featuring Alex Bregman6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston TX 77007Open to media and publicTeam members: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi, Tyler White, Steve SparksAcademy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77450Open to media and public*Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494Open to media and publicCarlos Correa, AJ Hinch, Forrest Whitley, Geoff BlumAcademy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380Open to media and public* Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380Open to media and public*Note, AJ Hinch will not attend this stopTony Kemp, Brady Rodgers, Robert FordChick-fil-A2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.6124 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459Open to media and publicCaravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479Open to media and publicMore information about the team's appearances scheduled in Austin and Corpus Christi is available on the Astros' website