HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros Caravan rolls through Houston starting today

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros Caravan set to roll through Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring is inching closer with each passing day, bringing with it the great American pastime: baseball!

Ahead of the new season, the Houston Astros are hitting the road and traveling across southeast Texas in a variety of community service events and public appearances dubbed the Astros Caravan.

VIDEO: Astros Caravan 2016
EMBED More News Videos

2016 Houston Astros Caravan



All of the Houston-area stops are listed below. At select Academy Sports + Outdoors appearances, fans will have the opportunity to get free autographs.

Wednesday, January 10th

Southeast

Chick-fil-A
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
5104 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Open to media and public

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
2804 Business Center Dr., Pearland, TX 77584
Open to media and public
*Note, players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

Caravan Jam at Pearland Town Center
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
11200 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77584
Open to media and public

Team members: Brady Rodgers, Forrest Whitley, Steve Sparks

Thursday, January 11th

Central Houston

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77098
Open to media and public
*Note, Steve Sparks will not attend this stop and players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

Astroline at Pluckers featuring Alex Bregman
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston TX 77007
Open to media and public

Team members: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi, Tyler White, Steve Sparks

Friday, January 12th

West Houston

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77450
Open to media and public
*Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
Open to media and public

North Houston

Carlos Correa, AJ Hinch, Forrest Whitley, Geoff Blum

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380
Open to media and public
* Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Open to media and public
*Note, AJ Hinch will not attend this stop

Southwest Houston
Tony Kemp, Brady Rodgers, Robert Ford

Chick-fil-A
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
6124 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
Open to media and public

Caravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Open to media and public

More information about the team's appearances scheduled in Austin and Corpus Christi is available on the Astros' website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video