Astros Caravan rolls through Houston starting today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Spring is inching closer with each passing day, bringing with it the great American pastime: baseball!
Ahead of the new season, the Houston Astros are hitting the road and traveling across southeast Texas in a variety of community service events and public appearances dubbed the Astros Caravan.
VIDEO: Astros Caravan 2016
All of the Houston-area stops are listed below. At select Academy Sports + Outdoors appearances, fans will have the opportunity to get free autographs.
Wednesday, January 10th
Southeast
Chick-fil-A
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
5104 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Open to media and public
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
2804 Business Center Dr., Pearland, TX 77584
Open to media and public
*Note, players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.
Caravan Jam at Pearland Town Center
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
11200 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77584
Open to media and public
Team members: Brady Rodgers, Forrest Whitley, Steve Sparks
Thursday, January 11th
Central Houston
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77098
Open to media and public
*Note, Steve Sparks will not attend this stop and players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.
Astroline at Pluckers featuring Alex Bregman
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston TX 77007
Open to media and public
Team members: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi, Tyler White, Steve Sparks
Friday, January 12th
West Houston
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77450
Open to media and public
*Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.
Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
Open to media and public
North Houston
Carlos Correa, AJ Hinch, Forrest Whitley, Geoff Blum
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380
Open to media and public
* Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location.
Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Open to media and public
*Note, AJ Hinch will not attend this stop
Southwest Houston
Tony Kemp, Brady Rodgers, Robert Ford
Chick-fil-A
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
6124 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
Open to media and public
Caravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Open to media and public
More information about the team's appearances scheduled in Austin and Corpus Christi is available on the Astros' website.