Mexican bakeries rushing to meet Three Kings' Day demand

Mexican bakeries are working overtime to make traditional cakes for Three Kings' Day.Also known as Dia de los Reyes Magos, Epiphany (also Theophany) is a Christian feast day celebrated on January 6 to observe the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ.The holiday, especially popular in the Hispanic community, commemorates the arrival of the three wise men in the story of Jesus' birth.At El Bolillo Bakery in Houston, teams were busy this afternoon churning out thousands of Rosca de Reyes.Kings' cakes are oval-shaped desserts filled with fruit and cream cheese. Plus, hidden inside is a figurine of baby Jesus.If you find it, traditionally you are suppose to hold a dinner at your home on February 2 and host friends, family and neighbors.