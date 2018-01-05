FOOD & DRINK

Mexican bakeries rushing to meet Three Kings' Day demand

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican bakeries rushing to meet Three Kings' Day demand, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mexican bakeries are working overtime to make traditional cakes for Three Kings' Day.

Also known as Dia de los Reyes Magos, Epiphany (also Theophany) is a Christian feast day celebrated on January 6 to observe the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ.

The holiday, especially popular in the Hispanic community, commemorates the arrival of the three wise men in the story of Jesus' birth.

At El Bolillo Bakery in Houston, teams were busy this afternoon churning out thousands of Rosca de Reyes.

Kings' cakes are oval-shaped desserts filled with fruit and cream cheese. Plus, hidden inside is a figurine of baby Jesus.

If you find it, traditionally you are suppose to hold a dinner at your home on February 2 and host friends, family and neighbors.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodreligioncakeholidaylatino lifebuzzworthydessertsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video