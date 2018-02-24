HEALTHY LIVING

Why Millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Hair loss and balding are something we associate with aging not a younger population, yet more and more Millennials say they're experiencing hair loss. (KABC)

The young and the hairless?

Hair loss and balding are something we associate with aging, not a younger population, yet more and more millennials say they're experiencing hair loss.

When Diana Damian was just 32, she started noticing her hair falling out.

At first, she figured it was due to post-pregnancy changes, but then she realized it was something more.

"Every time my hair would fall out, every time I'd look in the mirror, every time I'd brush my hair, especially in the shower, globs of hair would just fall down," said Damian.

RELATED: Boy grows hair for 2 years donates to friend

Initially, she tried drug store treatments and even looked up do-it-yourself remedies on YouTube.

When nothing worked, she turned to dermatologist Candace Thornton-Spann.

"Millennial hair loss is something that I'm seeing quite a bit of in my practice," she said.

Dr. Spann said there is no evidence hair loss happens more to millennials than to earlier generations, but she thinks previous generations hid under wigs or just didn't question it.

"In this generation, there is no taboo, there is only the drive to seek answers and I think that's probably what's driving the increase in numbers that we're seeing," said Thornton-Spann.

There are many known causes of hair loss in young women, including hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders and stress, which is what caused Damian's issues.

She said, "I suffer from anxiety, from depression and especially when you notice that you're losing so much hair, the stress only gets worse."

What you eat or don't eat can make a difference, too.

Thornton-Spann said, "The trend these days is to exclude large parts of the diet. So, I see young women who may have completely stopped eating meat. Hair is made of protein, so it makes sense that if you are not getting adequate protein, you cannot grow adequate hair."

Treatments can range from supplements to surgery.

Damian is happy she sought the advice of a doctor.

"I'm so much happier now, I'm always just flipping my hair," she said.

In addition to health-related causes of hair loss, experts say many popular hair-styling practices like tight braids, hot styling tools and other things can damage hair, too.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthy livinghairmedical research
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHY LIVING
Boost your metabolism with these 7 exercises
High-tech beauty treatments you can do at home
Avocado engagement ring boxes are a real thing
4 super foods to add to your diet to help you eat healthy
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video