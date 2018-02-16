TRAVEL

Travel to the Texas town where it's Christmas all year

This week, the Road Trippers head out to the Texas town where it's Christmas all year. (KTRK)

By and Pooja Lodhia
BELLVILLE, TX (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia visit Bellville, about an hour and a half northwest of Houston, for a little holiday cheer!

Donning department store ugly Christmas sweaters, they got out at Martin Farms, where it's Christmas 365 days a year.

"It's always Christmas here, it invokes a happy attitude," said Judy Martin of her family's Martin Farms.

If you have a little shopping to do, the farm's North Pole Kitchen Store features plenty of Texas made trinkets for those on your "nice" list.

You can stop by and see Santa's main squeeze, Mrs. Claus, to find out if your little ones have been named to her big book of good boys and girls.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Interview with Mrs. Claus
The Road Trippers chat with Mrs. Claus about life as the queen of the North Pole of Texas.



"I have something I need to tell you," Pooja said to Mrs. Claus. "This one has been naughty," she said as she pointed to Steve. "What is he going to get?" Pooja asked.

Mrs. Claus replied, "Being naughty, he knows he's going to get coal or underwear!"

After you find out if you've been named to the "naughty" or "nice" list, head outside and choose your perfect Christmas tree -- fresh grown Virginia Pines grown right there on the farm.

"My family has been coming out here since I was 5 years old, we cut down our tree every year," said tree hunter Kelly Taylor of her family tradition.

Between $5 and $10 a foot, the smell of a fresh cut tree is sure to make you want to deck the halls. Martin Farms also has pre-cut Fraser Firs from North Carolina ranging from 6-feet to 12-feet and priced at $12 per foot.

And what would a trip to a Christmas tree farm in Texas be without some target practice?

Certified handgun instructor Kenneth Martin offers license to carry and pistol safety classes on the land out beyond the tree farm.

By the end of the day, if you've worked up an appetite after tagging trees and target practice, head back to the North Pole Kitchen Store for a festive cooking class. The lesson feature chefs from all around the world who can help you add a new recipe to your holiday spread.

For more info on the this truly Texas Christmas wonderment, check out Martin Farms.

