Wining it up in Grapevine

This week, our Road Trippers hit the road and headed for Grapevine, Texas.

By and Pooja Lodhia
GRAPEVINE, TX (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia visit Grapevine, a small city nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.

You might know the area if you've ever been stranded at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (most of the airport is within Grapvine city limits), but there's a lot to do in Grapevine that has nothing to do with the airport.

First things first, the drink that gives the city its name -- wine!

"We're located on 10 acres," said Sheridan King with Delaney Vineyards. "We have eight acres of vines."

At Delaney Vineyards, tours and tastings are $10 each.

Crews there make Cynthiana wine, which comes from the only grape that can weather our state's extreme temperatures.

"Here, we get ice, so everything freezes," King said. "In the summer, we get up to 111 and that affects the sugar levels in the wine."
Grapevine is also known for its vibrant art scene.

We visited Vetro Glassblowing Studio, where artist Spencer Crouch blows intricate glass creations.

"It's like sticking a spoon inside a honey jar," Crouch laughed.

In case you're already shopping for the holidays, Grapevine doesn't disappoint! Many consider the small city the Christmas Capitol of Texas.

Every holiday season, the city holds more than 1,400 Christmas-themed events in just over 40 days.
