HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police have arrested and filed charges against a man accused of killing 44-year-old Christopher Barriere last Thursday at a southwest Houston gas station.
Police say Vincent Depaul Stredic, 39, removed a shotgun from the trunk of his car and fatally shot Barriere at the gas station located at 6610 West Sam Houston Parkway South. Barriere, known as Mr. 3-2, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barriere was a member of Houston's Screwed Up Click. While signed to Rap-A-Lot Records he was involved with three groups: The Convicts, Southside Playaz and Blac Monks, and released one solo album. He has collaborated on tracks with Snoop Dogg, UGK, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, South Park Mexican & Too $hort.
According to police, Stredic got into his vehicle and fled the scene. Moments later, investigators say he returned to the scene and threatened a second male with the shotgun. When he returned a third time, Stredic shot the second male. The second male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
A bystander was also injured but did not require medical attention.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fatal interaction between Stredic, Barriere and two other males at the gas station.
No other details have been released.