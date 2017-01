A 16-year-old Brazoswood High School is dead, hours after smoking synthetic marijuana.Augustine Jesus Faragoza died Wednesday while staying at a friend's house."It's not a joke," said Faragoza's mother, Jessica Pierce. "The drug is dangerous."An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.Tonight at 10, ABC13's Pooja Lodhia has more on this tragic death and a mother's warning.