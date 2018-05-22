16-year-old arrested in connection with police killing, 3 suspects still sought

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the Monday killing of a female Baltimore County police officer, the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said this morning.

Three suspects are still being sought, police added.

The teenager was arrested Monday shortly after the death of the officer, whose name has not been released.

The teen has also not been publicly identified.

Authorities received a call around 2 p.m. Monday about a possible burglary with four suspects, and responding officers found the victim critically injured.

It has not yet been determined how the officer died, authorities said, adding that her death is being investigating as a homicide.

She was wearing a body camera and police said that footage was being reviewed.

The slain officer would have been a four-year veteran of the department this July, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Show More
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Monkey makes airport baggage area personal jungle
More News