16-year-old arrested in connection with police killing, 3 suspects still sought

A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the Monday killing of a female Baltimore County police officer, the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said this morning.Three suspects are still being sought, police added.The teenager was arrested Monday shortly after the death of the officer, whose name has not been released.The teen has also not been publicly identified.Authorities received a call around 2 p.m. Monday about a possible burglary with four suspects, and responding officers found the victim critically injured.It has not yet been determined how the officer died, authorities said, adding that her death is being investigating as a homicide.She was wearing a body camera and police said that footage was being reviewed.The slain officer would have been a four-year veteran of the department this July, police said.