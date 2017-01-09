16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist

PARIS, France (KTRK) --Paris police said Monday that 16 people have been arrested over a jewel heist involving Kim Kardashian West.
The suspects were taken into custody during overnight raids. Investigators offered no other details.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian West detailed flashy Paris trip to the world
Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two masked man while traveling in France last October.
While she was unharmed, police said the suspects got away with more than $10 million in jewels.
Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended a New York concert the night of the incident to rush to her aid.
SEE ALSO: Kanye West abruptly cancels concert after Kim Kardashian held up at gunpoint
We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.