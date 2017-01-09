16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist

Paris police said Monday that 16 people have been arrested over a jewel heist involving Kim Kardashian West.The suspects were taken into custody during overnight raids. Investigators offered no other details.Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two masked man while traveling in France last October.While she was unharmed, police said the suspects got away with more than $10 million in jewels.Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended a New York concert the night of the incident to rush to her aid.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.