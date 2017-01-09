JEWELRY THEFT

16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two masked man while traveling in France last October. (KTRK)

PARIS, France (KTRK) --
Paris police said Monday that 16 people have been arrested over a jewel heist involving Kim Kardashian West.

The suspects were taken into custody during overnight raids. Investigators offered no other details.

Here's what we know about Kim Kardashian West getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris.



Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by two masked man while traveling in France last October.

While she was unharmed, police said the suspects got away with more than $10 million in jewels.

Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended a New York concert the night of the incident to rush to her aid.

Kanye West fans were shocked when the rapper suddenly had to end his concert mid-show due to a possible 'family emergency'.



