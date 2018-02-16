ROAD TRIPPERS

Texas Road Trippers: Lone Star Flight Museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside a hangar at Galveston's Scholes International Airport, you'll find an aircraft exhibit unlike any other in southeast Texas. (KTRK)

By and Pooja Lodhia
GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --
Looking for an aircraft exhibit unlike any other in southeast Texas?

The Lone Star Flight Museum boasts a collection of planes from World War II to the Vietnam War era.

Larry Gregory is the museum's president.

Gregory took our Texas Road Trippers, Eyewitness News Reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion, on a tour of the facility.

WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Road Trippers Gruene
175 miles west of H-Town within the city limits of New Braunfels, you'll find the old town of Gruene, Texas. The area's charm is impossible to miss and a quick easy day trip from the Bayou City. Gruene is nestled right along the lush Guadalupe River which is a popular spot to go tubing.


Shiny planes catch your eye at every corner.

"I feel like we are standing somewhere in the skies," said Campion.

"It's a great history lesson when you come in here not only for the airplanes we have here, but you can see how the airplanes developed and how engineers solved problems back in the day," said Gregory. "You can see the gradual development of the airplanes as they became more technology advanced."

WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Roadtrip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and Beyond
Road Trippers La Grange
Halfway from Houston to Austin, you find an unassuming city forever tied to Eyewitness News History: La Grange.


Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Kids under 5 are free.

To really understand the historic nature of the planes, you can still go up in some of the old birds for an additional cost.

Pooja and Steve both went up with Gregory in a 1941, P-17 plane. They described it as "flying in a convertible" high above Galveston Island.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyroad trippersaviationairplaneGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TRIPPERS
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
Luling, home of the best BBQ in Texas
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Wining it up in Grapevine
More road trippers
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video