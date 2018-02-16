Texas Road Trippers: Lone Star Flight Museum

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --Looking for an aircraft exhibit unlike any other in southeast Texas?
The Lone Star Flight Museum boasts a collection of planes from World War II to the Vietnam War era.
Larry Gregory is the museum's president.
Gregory took our Texas Road Trippers, Eyewitness News Reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion, on a tour of the facility.
WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Road Trippers Gruene
175 miles west of H-Town within the city limits of New Braunfels, you'll find the old town of Gruene, Texas. The area's charm is impossible to miss and a quick easy day trip from the Bayou City. Gruene is nestled right along the lush Guadalupe River which is a popular spot to go tubing.
Shiny planes catch your eye at every corner.
"I feel like we are standing somewhere in the skies," said Campion.
"It's a great history lesson when you come in here not only for the airplanes we have here, but you can see how the airplanes developed and how engineers solved problems back in the day," said Gregory. "You can see the gradual development of the airplanes as they became more technology advanced."
WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Roadtrip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and Beyond
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Kids under 5 are free.
To really understand the historic nature of the planes, you can still go up in some of the old birds for an additional cost.
Pooja and Steve both went up with Gregory in a 1941, P-17 plane. They described it as "flying in a convertible" high above Galveston Island.