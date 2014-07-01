WEATHER

Make a homemade air conditioner for around $8

These homemade air-conditioner instructions will help you skip the expense of air conditioning this summer.

FRESNO, CA --
These homemade air-conditioner instructions will help you skip the expense of air conditioning this summer. One of the nice things about these air conditioners is that it'll give you up to 6 hours of coolness. They're not too complicated, and the cheapest one can be built for around $8. You even have the option to use solar power.

If you end up building one of these babies - be sure to send us a video or picture of your creation at news@abc13.com or use #abc13eyewitness on social media.
