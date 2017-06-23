NEWS

15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends near Spring

Three teens walking on a winding road were hit by an SUV near Spring overnight.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old boy is dead and two other teens were hurt when they were hit by an SUV near Spring.

Investigators said just before 9 p.m., the driver struck the three teens who were walking along Hirschfield near Whittaker Way.

This part of Hirschfield Road is dark, and there are a number of twists and turns.

It's certainly not a road you would want to walk on in the dark of night.

Investigators are looking into a violent auto pedestrian accident that killed a teen in north Harris County overnight.



But, these three teenagers did last night, and sadly, one of them is now dead.

Two other boys survived with minor injuries after they were hit by a white SUV.

There is a big dent on the vehicle's passenger side from the impact with the 15-year-old victim.

His friends, both 16 and 17 years old, again walked away with only cuts and bruises.

Deputies said the driver stopped to help, but is now being questioned about what happened.

We are also told there may have been some witnesses who saw the crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

We do not have the names of either the driver or the victim.
