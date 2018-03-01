EDUCATION

Schoolhouse scandals: Recent cases of educators accused

EMBED </>More Videos

KIPP co-founder terminated after allegations of misconduct.

The latest accusation against an educator has rocked the Houston community.

The co-founder of KIPP Academy, Mike Feinberg, has been terminated after allegations of misconduct lead to an investigation, according to school officials.

In a letter home to parents, KIPP says Feinberg was the subject of a recent allegation of sexual abuse by a student he taught in the late 1990s.

While Feinberg denies any wrongdoing, school officials said "credible evidence was found of conduct that is incompatible with the mission and values of KIPP."

Sadly, this isn't the only recent case. Here are 13 others that shocked the Eyewitness News audience:

Two teachers arrested over threesome with student
EMBED More News Videos

Two Louisiana high school teachers are accused of having a threesome with a high school student


Two women are charged after police say they had a threesome with a 16-year-old male student after a football game. Officers say they learned about the crime after he was heard "bragging to other students" about the alleged threesome.

Victim's girlfriend discovered alleged relationship
EMBED More News Videos

Former high school teacher accused of having sex with student.


Text messages allegedly chronicled an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 39-year-old culinary arts teacher and his male student. The shocking accusations against Steve Amedeo, 39, came to light after the alleged victim's girlfriend found the text messages on her boyfriend's phone and turned them in to Milby High School officials.

Teacher allegedly claims she and 13-year-old student were in love
EMBED More News Videos

A middle school teacher is wanted by authorities, accused of sexually abusing a child. There's a warrant out for her arrest.


Alexandria Vera was an English teacher at Aldine ISD accused of getting pregnant with a 13-year-old former student she met during summer school. Vera allegedly got close to the boy, even spending holidays with the family who reportedly approved of the relationship. She would eventually terminate their pregnancy.

Soccer coach accused of sex with player


A soccer coach at Langham Creek High School faces charges after investigators say he had sex with a 17-year-old female player. Juan Toledo allegedly traded inappropriate texts and then escalated his involvement to include meetings for sex with the teen girl.

Investigators say they would meet at motels during their sexual rendezvous.

Substitute accused of sex with teen in a cemetery
EMBED More News Videos

Police say they caught a 49-year-old woman who works as a substitute teacher having a sex with a 17-year-old boy in an Easton, Pa. cemetery.


Police say they found Kelly Aldinger parked inside a car in a cemetery with a 17-year-old boy. She's accused of having a relationship for more than a year with a student she met while working as a substitute at the teen's school.

Celebrated teacher slammed with abuse accusation
EMBED More News Videos

Former Teacher of the Year accused of sexually abusing third grader.


He was a former teacher of the year at Clear Creek ISD. Now Oscar Perez is charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Allegations surfaced after a girl told police she was in the third grade when Perez touched her genitals during STAAR test tutoring.

Ironically, he told a newspaper reporter in 2009 that students "need to trust you and understand that you are there to help them, and anything they need they can ask you."

Couple charged with having sex with students
EMBED More News Videos

James and Charli Parker are accused in separate incidents involving students


James and Charli Parker worked as teachers at the same school, but that isn't all the couple have in common. The district attorney's office says both had separate sexual relationships with one of their students.

It is not known whether the man and wife knew what the other was allegedly up to behind closed doors.

Art teacher charged after steamy photo session


Robert Evan Milton was hired by Katy ISD to teach art, but a student alleges he spent part of one school day telling her how he was unhappy in his marriage and available to date.

When the Katy High School senior and the teacher were caught in a rain shower while taking graduation photos, she says things became intimate as they sought shelter inside his car.

Milton resigned from his position after the allegations surfaced.

Former special ed teacher sentenced for sex with students
EMBED More News Videos

A former special education teacher was sentenced Friday to three years in jail for sex acts with five students at Centennial High School in Corona.


Summer Hansen pleaded guilty to 16 sex-related felonies with five underage students, including sending nude photos of herself. The former special ed teacher broke down in tears and apologized. "From the bottom of my heart, everything that I have, I'm not a monster. I made bad choices in life. For that, I am truly, truly sorry," she said.

Science teacher allegedly admits to sex with girl

William Robert Massie, 30, of Katy was arrested after he admitted to having sexual encounters with a student.


A woman told deputies that Katy High School science teacher William Massie, 30, had an improper relationship with her 17-year-old daughter. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says when deputies questioned the teacher, Massie admitted to two sexual encounters with the girl.

Alleged upskirt photos land teacher in hot water


A Pasadena ISD elementary teacher is charged with indecency with a child after he allegedly took a photo up a first grade girl's skirt. Luis Pasos, 42, was also accused of being inappropriate with the girl's 14-year-old sister.

Teacher's wife reports inappropriate relationship


Ian James Edgeley was coming home from a trip when he was arrested at a Houston airport. His wife called the cops after she discovered he was allegedly having a relationship with a student at his high school in Round Rock.

Coach accused of having sex with middle school child
EMBED More News Videos

Alvin junior high coach charged, Marla Carter reports.


An Alvin ISD science teacher and coach was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child. School officials say allegations surfaced suggesting Steven Cortez was having an inappropriate relationship with a girl at Harby Junior High. According to the district's website, Cortez was recently married.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationteacher arrestedteacherschild sex assaultsex abuse against childrenimproper relationship with studentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Meet the 10-year-old author who just wrote his first book
Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
Extra security at Angleton HS Friday after online threat
'This is not a joke': Crackdown on Montgomery Co. school threats
More education
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video