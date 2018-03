EMBED >More News Videos Two Louisiana high school teachers are accused of having a threesome with a high school student

EMBED >More News Videos Former high school teacher accused of having sex with student.

EMBED >More News Videos A middle school teacher is wanted by authorities, accused of sexually abusing a child. There's a warrant out for her arrest.

EMBED >More News Videos Police say they caught a 49-year-old woman who works as a substitute teacher having a sex with a 17-year-old boy in an Easton, Pa. cemetery.

EMBED >More News Videos Former Teacher of the Year accused of sexually abusing third grader.

EMBED >More News Videos James and Charli Parker are accused in separate incidents involving students

EMBED >More News Videos A former special education teacher was sentenced Friday to three years in jail for sex acts with five students at Centennial High School in Corona.

William Robert Massie, 30, of Katy was arrested after he admitted to having sexual encounters with a student.

EMBED >More News Videos Alvin junior high coach charged, Marla Carter reports.

The latest accusation against an educator has rocked the Houston community.The co-founder of KIPP Academy, Mike Feinberg, has been terminated after allegations of misconduct lead to an investigation, according to school officials.In a letter home to parents, KIPP says Feinberg was the subject of a recent allegation of sexual abuse by a student he taught in the late 1990s.While Feinberg denies any wrongdoing, school officials said "credible evidence was found of conduct that is incompatible with the mission and values of KIPP."Sadly, this isn't the only recent case. Here are 13 others that shocked the Eyewitness News audience:Two women are charged after police say they had a threesome with a 16-year-old male student after a football game. Officers say they learned about the crime after he was heard "bragging to other students" about the alleged threesome.Text messages allegedly chronicled an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 39-year-old culinary arts teacher and his male student. The shocking accusations against Steve Amedeo, 39, came to light after the alleged victim's girlfriend found the text messages on her boyfriend's phone and turned them in to Milby High School officials.Alexandria Vera was an English teacher at Aldine ISD accused of getting pregnant with a 13-year-old former student she met during summer school. Vera allegedly got close to the boy, even spending holidays with the family who reportedly approved of the relationship. She would eventually terminate their pregnancy.A soccer coach at Langham Creek High School faces charges after investigators say he had sex with a 17-year-old female player. Juan Toledo allegedly traded inappropriate texts and then escalated his involvement to include meetings for sex with the teen girl.Investigators say they would meet at motels during their sexual rendezvous.Police say they found Kelly Aldinger parked inside a car in a cemetery with a 17-year-old boy. She's accused of having a relationship for more than a year with a student she met while working as a substitute at the teen's school.He was a former teacher of the year at Clear Creek ISD. Now Oscar Perez is charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Allegations surfaced after a girl told police she was in the third grade when Perez touched her genitals during STAAR test tutoring.Ironically, he told a newspaper reporter in 2009 that students "need to trust you and understand that you are there to help them, and anything they need they can ask you."James and Charli Parker worked as teachers at the same school, but that isn't all the couple have in common. The district attorney's office says both had separate sexual relationships with one of their students.It is not known whether the man and wife knew what the other was allegedly up to behind closed doors.Robert Evan Milton was hired by Katy ISD to teach art, but a student alleges he spent part of one school day telling her how he was unhappy in his marriage and available to date.When the Katy High School senior and the teacher were caught in a rain shower while taking graduation photos, she says things became intimate as they sought shelter inside his car.Milton resigned from his position after the allegations surfaced.Summer Hansen pleaded guilty to 16 sex-related felonies with five underage students, including sending nude photos of herself. The former special ed teacher broke down in tears and apologized. "From the bottom of my heart, everything that I have, I'm not a monster. I made bad choices in life. For that, I am truly, truly sorry," she said.A woman told deputies that Katy High School science teacher William Massie, 30, had an improper relationship with her 17-year-old daughter. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says when deputies questioned the teacher, Massie admitted to two sexual encounters with the girl.A Pasadena ISD elementary teacher is charged with indecency with a child after he allegedly took a photo up a first grade girl's skirt. Luis Pasos, 42, was also accused of being inappropriate with the girl's 14-year-old sister.Ian James Edgeley was coming home from a trip when he was arrested at a Houston airport. His wife called the cops after she discovered he was allegedly having a relationship with a student at his high school in Round Rock.An Alvin ISD science teacher and coach was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child. School officials say allegations surfaced suggesting Steven Cortez was having an inappropriate relationship with a girl at Harby Junior High. According to the district's website, Cortez was recently married.