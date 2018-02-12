Investigators in Galveston County have used new DNA technology to construct an image of a woman who was found decapitated in 1988.The Galveston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division used the services of Parabon NanoLabs to produce the snapshot.Investigators reported finding the decapitated body of a young female on April 1, 1988 at the Galveston Island State Park. She was found wearing just her bra, underwear and a dress slip. The woman was believed to be between 15 and 25 years of age.Through DNA evidence, the company was able to predict the victim's ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckles and face shape."Not only is this good for unidentified victims, it can also be used for suspects in a case," detective Derek Gastard said. "If a suspect leaves some kind of bodily fluid behind, we can take that DNA from that, send it to Parabon NanoLabs and they can create a composite of what the suspect may have looked like."If you have any information about the woman's identity, you are asked to contact police at (409) 765-3762.