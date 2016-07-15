TEXAS NEWS

Couple dies hand in hand after 58-year-long storybook romance

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Antonio couple died side by side while holding hands after 58 years of marriage.

Crystal Isaac
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRK) --
A San Antonio couple who spent 58 years together side by side died the same way - while holding each other's hands.

"I just can't believe something like this would ever happen, you hear this on the movies...like The Notebook," the couple's daughter, Corina Martinez told KABB.

George and Ora Lee Rodriguez met at a butcher shop in San Antonio. When George completed his time in the military, he returned to Texas and married his high school sweetheart. They then had three daughters.

Their love story reportedly came to a beautiful end less than a week after their 58th wedding anniversary when George died in his sleep. While surrounded by their daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Ora Lee passed away three hours later, while holding her husband's hand.

"They were both here, we had them here at the house, in their hospital beds, right beside each other, they were holding hands," said Martinez.

The final chapter in a love story about two people who refused to be apart.

"My mother would always say that she was going to take my father or vice versa, and it did happen, we didn't think it would, but it did," said the couple's other daughter, Georgia Perez.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodtexas newsromancefamilymarriageSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Reward rises to $115,000 for Austin package bombing tips
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More texas news
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video