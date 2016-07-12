LEBANON,TN (KTRK) --One police officer is using his dance moves to break down barriers and bond with members of the community. Britton Winfree posted a video to Facebook that shows a Lebanon, TN officer, identified as Ariel Feroz Carrillo, dancing in front of his police car before hitting the ground to show off his break dancing moves.
Winfree said when Officer Carrillo and his partner, Tim Kelley pulled up at the BBQ, which was sponsored by his organization, Manhood 615 - he was a little concerned.
"I immediately thought to myself, 'aw man what now' thinking they must want to bother us in some way," wrote Winfree.
However, the exact opposite happened.
Officer Carrillo removed his service belt and decided to bust a move. He pulled out all break dancing fundamentals including a 6-step, flares and windmills. He even stuck around to teach some kids in the neighborhood how to break dance.
"These are the things that will bring about change instead of telling people how good cops could be officers Tim Kelley and A. Carrillo showed us," Winfree continues in the post.
In less than 24 hours, the post received more than 300,000 views and was shared over 16,000 times.
Officer Carrillo says with all the things going on in the world, he wants people to know that police are here to serve and protect, but they also can have fun.