FAMILY & PARENTING

This chart shows what kitchen chores kids can do based on their age

Age-Appropriate Chores for Children (Shutterstock)

Crystal Isaac
Doing chores is a tradition in most families. Chores allow children to contribute to the family, learn responsibility and take pride in their work.

When it comes to chores, your child may be able to do more than you think. SuperHealthyKids.com came up with a handy chart that breaks down what chores are best for each age.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyparentingfamily
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos