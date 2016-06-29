When it comes to chores, your child may be able to do more than you think. SuperHealthyKids.com came up with a handy chart that breaks down what chores are best for each age.
Doing chores is a tradition in most families. Chores allow children to contribute to the family, learn responsibility and take pride in their work.
