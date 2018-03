Visual interest: "How unique is your Cheetos snack and how well does it match your description"?

Buzzworthiness: "How buzz-worthy is your Cheetos snack, title and description"?

Creativity: "How creative is your title and description of the...snack"?

Have you ever eaten some Cheetos, only to pull one out of the bag that has a particularly funny shape? Well, the next time you find a really weird one, you could win up to $60,000.A new contest from Frito-Lay, the company who makes Cheetos, is searching for the next Mona Lisa of Cheetos shapes to be a part of the official online Cheetos Museum celebrating all of the art to be found in a Cheetos bag.Contest hopefuls can upload 50 entries per day to the Museum and a panel of judges will select one finalist every Monday from now until August 15th.The 10 best shapes will be featured in the ultimate official Cheetos art collection and be awarded a total of $150,000 in prize money. You can also vote on contest submissions each week and the crowd favorite will win $10,000 - the grand prize winner will score an extra $50,000.Submissions will be judged on three categories, according to the official rules:If you can't find that diamond in the rough, don't worry. Frito-Lay is also running their own Golden Ticket-esque game as well. Inside 10 bags of Cheetos lie 10 different game pieces, "representing specific Cheetos Museum shapes, hidden inside specially marked bags," Frito-Lay says in the release. "The 10 lucky fans to uncover these pieces of art will win an ultimate family vacation (worth $10,000) to one of the cities represented by the game pieces."The Cheetos Museum will tour the country later this summer.