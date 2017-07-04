FOOD & DRINK

Your weird-shaped Cheeto could earn you $60,000

Finding a cool Cheeto could win you $60,000 (KTRK)

Crystal Isaac
Have you ever eaten some Cheetos, only to pull one out of the bag that has a particularly funny shape? Well, the next time you find a really weird one, you could win up to $60,000.

A new contest from Frito-Lay, the company who makes Cheetos, is searching for the next Mona Lisa of Cheetos shapes to be a part of the official online Cheetos Museum celebrating all of the art to be found in a Cheetos bag.

Contest hopefuls can upload 50 entries per day to the Museum and a panel of judges will select one finalist every Monday from now until August 15th.
The 10 best shapes will be featured in the ultimate official Cheetos art collection and be awarded a total of $150,000 in prize money. You can also vote on contest submissions each week and the crowd favorite will win $10,000 - the grand prize winner will score an extra $50,000.

Submissions will be judged on three categories, according to the official rules:

  • Visual interest: "How unique is your Cheetos snack and how well does it match your description"?

  • Buzzworthiness: "How buzz-worthy is your Cheetos snack, title and description"?

  • Creativity: "How creative is your title and description of the...snack"?


Full Cheetos Museum Contest Rules and Regulations can be found here.

If you can't find that diamond in the rough, don't worry. Frito-Lay is also running their own Golden Ticket-esque game as well. Inside 10 bags of Cheetos lie 10 different game pieces, "representing specific Cheetos Museum shapes, hidden inside specially marked bags," Frito-Lay says in the release. "The 10 lucky fans to uncover these pieces of art will win an ultimate family vacation (worth $10,000) to one of the cities represented by the game pieces."

The Cheetos Museum will tour the country later this summer.
