'Dirty Dancing' fans can stay in resort where Baby was 'Put in the Corner'

"Dirty Dancing" lodge offers three "Dirty Dancing"-themed weekends (KTRK)

Crystal Isaac
For three weekends this summer, visitors can experience the "time of their lives" at the very spot where Johnny and Baby danced their hearts out in the movie "Dirty Dancing."

Open to the public, the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia, is the actual destination from the film where Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) meets and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) while on summer vacation with her family at the fictionally named "Kellerman Resort."
WATCH NOW: 8-year-old channels Patrick Swayze in 'Dirty Dancing' routine

"Mountain Lake Lodge is Kellerman's," said Heidi Stone, the hotel's general manager. "It is amazing how many thousands of 'Dirty Dancing' fans we meet every summer. We have guests from all over the world that come to Mountain Lake Lodge just for the Dirty Dancing Weekends. It tends to be a popular 'girls' getaway' weekend, but we do see some husbands and boyfriends from time to time."

Read more about the Dirty Dancing-themed weekends here.
