Houston World Cup Watch Parties

HOUSTON, Texas --We asked ABC13 viewers for the hottest spots in town to watch World Cup action, and here are the results!
Lucky's Pub
Lucky's Pub downtown has over 50 HDTV's along with a giant screen. An ABC13 viewer warns, make sure you like beer showers! There are over 250+ beer selections and food specials.
The Richmond Arms Pub
5920 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
The Richmond Arms Pub will be open for every single game, even the 5 a.m. games! Raffle tickets are on sale for each game. If you purchase Bud Light, Budweiser, Stella, Estrella, or Coors Light, the entire breakfast menu is just $5.95. Buzzfeed voted Richmond Arms the top bar in Texas to watch the World Cup action.
Pub Fiction
Saturday and Sunday feature brunch along with a Build-Your-Own-Bloody bar and other drink specials. The Midtown hotspot has over 80 HDTV's and you can request a certain game!
The Bull and Bear Tavern
Bull and Bear opens at 10 a.m. for big early matches. The restaurant's happy hour runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and has 1/2 price pizza every Thursday!
D&T Drive Inn
They aren't usually open until 3 p.m. on weekdays, but D&T knows how important the World Cup is to Houstonians. The Heights restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. for early matches. They've got 50 beers on tap and a great kitchen. D&T is brought to you by the folks who also run Down House, Hunky Dory, and Sugar and Rice.
Topgolf
There's always a party at Topgolf, and it turns out that golfers are passionate World Cup fans too! The bars at the two Houston-area locations have been packed during big USA matches.
Skallywags Suds N Grub
If you're in the Kemah area, head down to Skallywags Suds N Grub. ABC13 viewer Josh Logan says you won't be disappointed because "they have the best food hands down."
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is a safe bet when it comes to sports watching. There is a $5 for 5 traditional wing special on match days. For the World Cup, they have an app-driven contest to reward fans with prizes.
BreWingz
With nearly 20 locations around the Houston area, there will be World Cup action all over town at a BreWingz. They open at 11 a.m. every day and have TV's everywhere to make the best of your watching experience!
Phoenix:
1915 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
Bunch will be provided throughout the month along with drink specials and international food! The specials will be decided on which teams are playing.
Christian's Tailgate:
The bar is opening at 10 a.m. for all the 10 a.m. World Cup games and is offering a special brunch menu! Cheers!