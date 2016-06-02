A breastfeeding mother was left close to tears after a heartwarming gesture from a stranger in a restaurant.Briar Lusia Mcqueen was having breakfast in a restaurant with her 8-week-old son, Jaxon, when he started crying out of hunger. It was their first time being out alone together. As Mcqueen began feeding him, something unexpected happened.Mcqueen posted about the incident on Facebook."After a few minutes this older lady walked up to me, I was scared, thinking she was gonna tell me to put my boob away," wrote Mcqueen. "Instead she starts cutting up my breakfast for me and said 'what a good mama you are, we can't have your food getting cold can we?' I honestly could have cried."The sweet gesture struck a cord with people around the world. The photo has been shared more than 11,000 times in just a few days and several women have left comments sharing their own positive breastfeeding experiences.