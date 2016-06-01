WEATHER

Dozens of cows stranded in flood waters in Simonton

EMBED </>More Videos

Horses rescued from floodwater in Simonton, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

Crystal Isaac
SIMONTON, TX (KTRK) --
It's an emergency situation in Fort Bend County where water from the Brazos River continues to rise. One of the hardest hit areas is Simonton, where homes are flooded and some animals have been left to fend for themselves.

Eyewitness News received this video of dozens of cows stranded in deep flood water. The cows are barely able to keep their heads above the water as they search for higher ground with no pasture in sight.
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of cows stranded in flood waters in Simonton


Fort Bend County Sheriff, Troy Nehls told us some of these cows did make it to higher ground, but it's not clear how many survived.

Meanwhile, in another part of Simonton, flood waters forced about a dozen horses to take shelter on the porch of a home. The house is surrounded by water and the porch was the only place where the horses could find some refuge.
WATCH NOW: Horses take refuge from flood water on home's porch in Simonton area
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherevacuationflash floodingABC13stormhouston floodFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video