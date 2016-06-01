EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1366874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of cows stranded in flood waters in Simonton

It's an emergency situation in Fort Bend County where water from the Brazos River continues to rise. One of the hardest hit areas is Simonton, where homes are flooded and some animals have been left to fend for themselves.Eyewitness News received this video of dozens of cows stranded in deep flood water. The cows are barely able to keep their heads above the water as they search for higher ground with no pasture in sight.Fort Bend County Sheriff, Troy Nehls told us some of these cows did make it to higher ground, but it's not clear how many survived.Meanwhile, in another part of Simonton, flood waters forced about a dozen horses to take shelter on the porch of a home. The house is surrounded by water and the porch was the only place where the horses could find some refuge.