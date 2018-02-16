ROAD TRIPPERS

Luling, home of best BBQ and watermelon

EMBED </>More Videos

Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion get a taste of Luling's famous BBQ (KTRK)

By and Steve Campion
In this week's Texas RoadTrippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia head to Luling, the land of BBQ and watermelon!

First stop: the legendary City Market in Luling. City Market is often ranked as the best BBQ in the country. The simple business model has worked since 1958.

"We only have three kinds of meat: brisket, ribs, and sausage," said co-owner Ray Bell. "That's all we've ever fixed. We do it the same every day."

WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Bastrop and the Lost Pines
Road Trippers Bastrop
As we get into the summer camping season, some of you may be planning a trip to the Lost Pines in Bastrop.
Well, your Texas RoadTrippers, Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion, are doing the legwork for you - checking out what you can do in one of the state's oldest communities.

Luling is a city of just over 5000, but the BBQ has a worldwide reach. In fact, Bell is a celebrity.

"We were on a bus going to the Hoover Dam one day on a tour and a man I didn't even know recognized me," he explained. "He said, 'Are you from Luling?' He said, 'I've been in there eating barbecue before.'"
WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Road Trippers Gruene
175 miles west of H-Town within the city limits of New Braunfels, you'll find the old town of Gruene, Texas. The area's charm is impossible to miss and a quick easy day trip from the Bayou City. Gruene is nestled right along the lush Guadalupe River which is a popular spot to go tubing.


About ten years ago, Bell tried to clean the walls. It didn't go well.

"The regular people came in and said, 'oh the BBQ isn't going to be the same now!'"
WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Roadtrip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and Beyond
Road Trippers La Grange
Halfway from Houston to Austin, you find an unassuming city forever tied to Eyewitness News History: La Grange.


City Market is cash only, but you can buy more than your fill for about $10 a person.

And, before you leave Luling, you have got to try the watermelon.
There's even a watermelon thumping festival every year, with seed spitting contests and a Thump Queen pageant.

WATCH NOW: Road Trippers: Rally Racing In Dale, Texas
Road Trippers Dale Rally Racing
"I don't know if you knew this, but I used to be a professional race car driver," said Steve Campion."I don't know if you knew this, but I failed my driving test multiple times," responded Pooja Lodhia. And that's how this week's Texas RoadTrippers journey began.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelroad tripperstraveltourismtexas newsBBQ
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TRIPPERS
Texas Road Trippers: Lone Star Flight Museum
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Wining it up in Grapevine
More road trippers
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video