Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A nail salon can be a breeding ground for bacteria and hazardous to your health.
Inspectors like Robyn Finney with the Department of Licensing and Regulation want to make sure you don't walk out with anything more than pretty nails -- like fungus.
Before you sink into the comfort of that massage chair, here's what you should be looking for, and when you should turn around and walk out.
First, don't shave the day you're going to put your feet in the pedicure tub. Tiny cuts can leave you vulnerable to infection.
Upon arriving to the salon, you should look at the salon license. It's usually on the wall along with the last inspection record and a complaint sign. If it's not posted, you can ask for it and if they don't provide it, you should leave.
When you go to a manicurist's station, he or she should use hand sanitizer before starting their work on you.
Their tools should also be sanitized and go through a heat dry ultraviolet or autoclave machine.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires that all bottles to be labeled except water.
Each tub should have a log by it, too, that covers the last 60 days. Jets should be removed and cleaned after each use. Chairs should be wiped down as well.
Many spas use liners, but a complete scrubdown should be done after each customer with an anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial solution. This should be done along with a more intense daily and weekly cleaning.
To file a complaint you can go online (here), mail a complaint in or call for assistance. Once a complaint is entered it goes through the investigation process.
