HEALTH & FITNESS

Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately

EMBED </>More Videos

Nail Salon Know-How: Manicure and Pedicure precautions (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A nail salon can be a breeding ground for bacteria and hazardous to your health.

Inspectors like Robyn Finney with the Department of Licensing and Regulation want to make sure you don't walk out with anything more than pretty nails -- like fungus.

Before you sink into the comfort of that massage chair, here's what you should be looking for, and when you should turn around and walk out.

First, don't shave the day you're going to put your feet in the pedicure tub. Tiny cuts can leave you vulnerable to infection.

Upon arriving to the salon, you should look at the salon license. It's usually on the wall along with the last inspection record and a complaint sign. If it's not posted, you can ask for it and if they don't provide it, you should leave.

When you go to a manicurist's station, he or she should use hand sanitizer before starting their work on you.

Their tools should also be sanitized and go through a heat dry ultraviolet or autoclave machine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires that all bottles to be labeled except water.

Each tub should have a log by it, too, that covers the last 60 days. Jets should be removed and cleaned after each use. Chairs should be wiped down as well.

Many spas use liners, but a complete scrubdown should be done after each customer with an anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial solution. This should be done along with a more intense daily and weekly cleaning.

To file a complaint you can go online (here), mail a complaint in or call for assistance. Once a complaint is entered it goes through the investigation process.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthmanicurenail salonhealthy youbeautybeauty & lifestyleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video