AUTOMOTIVE

Expert tips on what to do if your car floods

EMBED </>More Videos

What to do if your vehicle is flooded (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Flooding is a common occurrence in the Houston area. If your car has fallen victim, here's what to do next.

First, if you've had to abandon your car and it was towed away, you can locate it in Houston using findmytowedcar.com or call the Harris County Tow Line at 713-308-8580.


We asked the experts at Universal Technical Institute to offer tips on what to do next.

EMBED More News Videos

We asked the guys who fix flooded cars to show us the mess left behind when you drive into high water



"If it got up under the seats, you might be alright to go by drying the car out. But if he gets up on the dash, you might have a problem with that car later on and you have to try it out as fast as you can," said Charlie Ryder, an instructor at UTI.

Ryder says drivers need to start the process of drying out a car right way because if the car sits, mold can start growing causing other problems.

"A car like this are the seats are saturated so you want to take the seats out standing on the end so the water will run off of them and try them out pull the carpet out of the vehicle hangover clothesline," he said.

Ryder says while you can dry out the inside of a car, there is one thing you should never ever do if your car stalls in high water: Try to restart it before draining the fluids first.

"Starting your car, if you've got water in your oil, it can destroy your engine. Same way with the transmission," he said.

And drain those fluids right away. Let's face it, most of us can't do that, so have the car towed to your mechanic. If you do not have a mechanic, do some research now and find one you trust before you need one.
Related Topics:
automotivefloodingcar tipsaction 13houston floodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
Summer car care tips that save money and prevent pollution
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Downpours cause Houston flooding
Freedom Over Texas festival called off, fireworks still on
Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight
LIVE: Woman climbs Statue of Liberty
INDEPENDENCE DAY FLOOD: Rapid rainfall sets records
Good Samaritans with trucks and chains save stranded drivers
Giant sinkhole swallows car as storms hit Westchase
What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?
Show More
High water strands drivers across Houston area
Cracked wall sending gushing water onto Highway 59
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Teen survives lightning strike at cabin
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
More News