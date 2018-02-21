FOOD & DRINK

Mango habanero margarita and more hot recipes

Foti Kallergis and friends teach you how to make some incredible guac (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's National Guacamole Day, and nothing hits the spot on this day better than guacamole and margaritas.

Fortunately, ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis got the skinny on how to prepare both from the incredible staff at Churrascos at Memorial City.
The mango Habanero margarita recipe is life-changing

Try this delicious guacamole recipe

Manny from Churrascos says the key to some incredible guacamole is to think about adding some ingredients you wouldn't think of using, like edamame and pumpkin seeds.

Ingredients
  • 1 or 2 large avocado
  • 1 cup of diced and drained tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup of onions
  • Parmesan cheese (to taste)
  • Cilantro (to taste)
  • Sundried tomatoes (to taste)
  • A pinch of salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper (to taste)

  1. Take a large knife and push down into the flesh of your avocados until you puncture the seed. Divide avocado into two.
  2. Take a large spoon to separate the skin from the flesh of the avocado. Place the "meat" into the mixing bowl.
  3. Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and use a large spoon to stir and smash the ingredients until slightly creamy.
  4. Serve with thick chips and enjoy.

See also: Top 10 spots for margaritas in Houston

Wash it down with some Mango Habanero margaritas
The cool and refreshing taste of this Mango Habanero margarita recipe can help extinguish some spicy Mexican food as it battles your taste buds.

Ingredients
  • 2 oz. Herradura Reposado tequila
  • 1 oz. orange liquer
  • Lime juice
  • Syrup with cane sugar
  • Fresh mango puree with Habanero

  1. Mix the ingredients together in your shaker, and then shake it like nobody's watching. Shake! Shake! Shake!
  2. Pour it out and serve. Salud!


VIDEO: Three easy guacamole recipes
Gourmet Guacamole: One recipe, three varieties

Internet flips out after New York Times suggests we add peas to our guacamole

