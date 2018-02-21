Mango habanero margarita and more hot recipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1324466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mango Habanero margarita recipe is life-changing

Ingredients

1 or 2 large avocado

1 cup of diced and drained tomatoes

1/2 cup of onions

Parmesan cheese (to taste)

Cilantro (to taste)

Sundried tomatoes (to taste)

A pinch of salt

Fresh cracked black pepper (to taste)

Take a large knife and push down into the flesh of your avocados until you puncture the seed. Divide avocado into two. Take a large spoon to separate the skin from the flesh of the avocado. Place the "meat" into the mixing bowl. Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and use a large spoon to stir and smash the ingredients until slightly creamy. Serve with thick chips and enjoy.

Ingredients

2 oz. Herradura Reposado tequila

1 oz. orange liquer

Lime juice

Syrup with cane sugar

Fresh mango puree with Habanero

Mix the ingredients together in your shaker, and then shake it like nobody's watching. Shake! Shake! Shake! Pour it out and serve. Salud!

