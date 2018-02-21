Mango habanero margarita and more hot recipes

HOUSTON (KTRK) --It's National Guacamole Day, and nothing hits the spot on this day better than guacamole and margaritas.
Fortunately, ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis got the skinny on how to prepare both from the incredible staff at Churrascos at Memorial City.
Try this delicious guacamole recipe
Manny from Churrascos says the key to some incredible guacamole is to think about adding some ingredients you wouldn't think of using, like edamame and pumpkin seeds.
Ingredients
- 1 or 2 large avocado
- 1 cup of diced and drained tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of onions
- Parmesan cheese (to taste)
- Cilantro (to taste)
- Sundried tomatoes (to taste)
- A pinch of salt
- Fresh cracked black pepper (to taste)
- Take a large knife and push down into the flesh of your avocados until you puncture the seed. Divide avocado into two.
- Take a large spoon to separate the skin from the flesh of the avocado. Place the "meat" into the mixing bowl.
- Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and use a large spoon to stir and smash the ingredients until slightly creamy.
- Serve with thick chips and enjoy.
Wash it down with some Mango Habanero margaritas
The cool and refreshing taste of this Mango Habanero margarita recipe can help extinguish some spicy Mexican food as it battles your taste buds.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Herradura Reposado tequila
- 1 oz. orange liquer
- Lime juice
- Syrup with cane sugar
- Fresh mango puree with Habanero
- Mix the ingredients together in your shaker, and then shake it like nobody's watching. Shake! Shake! Shake!
- Pour it out and serve. Salud!
