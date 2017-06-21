These suspects were charged with online solicitation of a minor:

Alfonso Salinas, 23, of Houston

Levi James, 36, of Louisiana

Mario Lopez, 25, of Houston

Juan Pena, 42, a registered sex offender from Houston

Roydell Cleaver, 66, of Houston

Quincy Milton, 25, of Richmond

Dennis Pineda, 28, of Humble

Jonathan Lucio, 30, of Rosenberg

Raul Garcia, 20, of Wharton

Adrian Botello, 19, of Houston

Jacob Payne, 24, of Houston

Justin Miles, 28, of Houston

Michel Rodriguez, 27, of Cypress

These suspects were charged with possession, promotion or distributing of child pornography:

Brandon Brewster, 28, of Richmond

Robert Haney, 48, of Houston

Nathan Potter, 31, of Huntsville

The Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said 13 men have been arrested for attempting to have sex with children they met online.Three other men were charged with possession, promotion or distribution of child pornography.The arrests come after a two-month long operation that spanned multiple counties.The men's ages ranged from 19 to 66 years old, and in one case, a registered sex offender was accused of trying to have sex with a minor.Investigators said the suspects in "Operation Broken Heart" could face up to 20 years in prison.