SEX CRIMES

13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex in the Houston area

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces to put these men behind bars on various charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said 13 men have been arrested for attempting to have sex with children they met online.

Three other men were charged with possession, promotion or distribution of child pornography.

The arrests come after a two-month long operation that spanned multiple counties.



The men's ages ranged from 19 to 66 years old, and in one case, a registered sex offender was accused of trying to have sex with a minor.

Investigators said the suspects in "Operation Broken Heart" could face up to 20 years in prison.

These suspects were charged with online solicitation of a minor:
  • Alfonso Salinas, 23, of Houston
  • Levi James, 36, of Louisiana
  • Mario Lopez, 25, of Houston
  • Juan Pena, 42, a registered sex offender from Houston
  • Roydell Cleaver, 66, of Houston
  • Quincy Milton, 25, of Richmond
  • Dennis Pineda, 28, of Humble
  • Jonathan Lucio, 30, of Rosenberg
  • Raul Garcia, 20, of Wharton
  • Adrian Botello, 19, of Houston
  • Jacob Payne, 24, of Houston
  • Justin Miles, 28, of Houston
  • Michel Rodriguez, 27, of Cypress


These suspects were charged with possession, promotion or distributing of child pornography:
  • Brandon Brewster, 28, of Richmond
  • Robert Haney, 48, of Houston
  • Nathan Potter, 31, of Huntsville


The Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) announced the results of a two-month long investigation into online child predators today.

Harris County authorities announced the arrests of 25 men in an online sex sting. Jeff Ehling reports

HCSO has arrested more than two dozen people allegedly soliciting sexual contact with minors online.

