Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos

Top Pet Names in Houston

Top Pet Names in Texas

April 11 is National Pet Day and hundreds of #abc13eyewitness news viewers are sharing their pet photos with us.Below is a list of most popular pet names in Houston. And watch the video above for tips on choosing the perfect name for your pet.1.Bella2.Max3.Daisy4.Lucy5.Bailey6.Maggie7.Molly8.Chloe9.Buddy10.Charlie1.Bella2.Lucy3.Max4.Daisy5.Molly6.Buddy7.Charlie8.Sadie9.Bailey10.Maggie