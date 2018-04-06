FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 6AM - 3PM, ABC13 STUDIOS

3310 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77005

ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycling Drive Sponsors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3301594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ecycle Drive 2018 - Compu Cycle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3301588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ECycle Drive 2018 - Shell

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3301597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ecycle Drive 2018 - Drive

ABC13 will celebrate its 12th annual "ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycling Drive" on April 20th at ABC 13 studios from 6am-3pm. During the drive, we encourage Houstonians to drop-off their e-waste materials (old computers, monitors, printers, electronics, cell phones, etc.) to help do their part to make Houston a better place to live. ABC13 will broadcast live from our E-cycle event from 9-10am to educate Houstonians on simple and easy steps anyone can make at home to live an "earth friendly" life.This is a drive for consumer only, not for businesses. No trailers or flatbeds. Business deliveries can be made at CompuCycle on Monday. It's located at 7700 Kempwood Drive. You can contact them at 713-869-6700.CompuCycle - 8019 Kempwood Dr.