Remember the pregnant dog who slayed her maternity photo shoot? Well, now she is back and showing off her five puppies.The dog, Lilica took the internet by storm when she was photographed earlier this month by photographer, Ana Paula Grillo. Lilica was on the brink of motherhood during her maternity photo shoot. She appeared to grin and posed au-naturel - aside from a celebratory flower on her diamante collar.Lilica gave birth just a day later, and now Grillo is introducing Lilica's puppies to the world in a new set of pictures. Lilica, once again proved she slays and posed proudly with her pups as they napped in a basket and took a nursing break.The puppies, four males and one female, have all found found homes with relatives of Lilica's owner.