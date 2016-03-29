PETS & ANIMALS

Proud mama dog shows off her puppies after she slayed maternity photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant dog who slayed maternity shoots shows off her puppies (Ana Paula Grillo/Anna Fotografia)

Crystal Isaac
Remember the pregnant dog who slayed her maternity photo shoot? Well, now she is back and showing off her five puppies.

The dog, Lilica took the internet by storm when she was photographed earlier this month by photographer, Ana Paula Grillo. Lilica was on the brink of motherhood during her maternity photo shoot. She appeared to grin and posed au-naturel - aside from a celebratory flower on her diamante collar.
Click here to see the original photo shoot


Lilica gave birth just a day later, and now Grillo is introducing Lilica's puppies to the world in a new set of pictures. Lilica, once again proved she slays and posed proudly with her pups as they napped in a basket and took a nursing break.


The puppies, four males and one female, have all found found homes with relatives of Lilica's owner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssocietydogdogspuppybuzzworthyviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Best maternity photo shoot you'll ever see
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video