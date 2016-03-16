U.S. & WORLD

Elephant keeps breaking sprinkler so she can play in the water

This elephant playing in the sprinkler is basically a big kid (KTRK)

Crystal Isaac
THAILAND (KTRK) --
Rescued elephant, Faa Sai loves her new life at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand, and the one thing she loves to do above all else: break the sprinkler system.
Employees say Faa Sai discovered a long time ago that when the sprinklers are working correctly, they're not nearly as fun. Employees claim she deliberately breaks the sprinklers to enjoy her own personal water park.
Houston Zoo joins partnership to help rare Borneo elephant

Houston Zoo Boreno Elephants
The Houston Zoo has joined a partnership of U.S. zoos working to help protect the endangered Borneo pygmy elephant.

The Elephant Nature Park uploaded this video on YouTube of Faa Sai frolicking in a foundation of water created when she broke the sprinkler. No one at the rescue facility tries to stop her since she appears so unbelievably happy.
