10 can't-miss events at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON (KTRK) --It's that time again -- time to RODEO! And here are 10 things you can't miss:
1. Agventure
This exhibit highlights commercial fishing and aquaculture. All exhibits are open daily from 9am to 9pm.
2. Shopping
In the mood to shop? Take a look at the 2017 shopping list.
3. The Junction (Kids Country)
Enjoy the kid-focused area with rides, games and exhibits.
4. School art exhibit
Local schools and art? Enjoy the exhibit which features work from students across the area.
5. Ferris wheel
Enjoy the Ferris wheel by purchasing carnival ride tickets.
6. Food on a stick
Did you say food on a stick? More food items are available on Rodeo Houston's website.
7. Champion Wine Garden
Escape to a little oasis with the Champion Wine Garden at the rodeo!
8. Horse shows
One of the most prestigious horse shows will fill the ground at NRG Area.
9. Livestock show
Established as the Fat Stock Show in 1932, the Livestock Show and Rodeo has grown to more than 30,000 entries.
10. Nightly entertainment
Garth Brooks from start to finish! There are plenty of concert options for fans, from Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan, to One Republic and Alessia Cara.