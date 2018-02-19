RODEO HOUSTON

10 can't-miss events at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

EMBED </>More Videos

Ten things not to miss at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's that time again -- time to RODEO! And here are 10 things you can't miss:

1. Agventure

This exhibit highlights commercial fishing and aquaculture. All exhibits are open daily from 9am to 9pm.

2. Shopping
In the mood to shop? Take a look at the 2017 shopping list.

3. The Junction (Kids Country)
Enjoy the kid-focused area with rides, games and exhibits.
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo Houston trail rides history

4. School art exhibit
Local schools and art? Enjoy the exhibit which features work from students across the area.

5. Ferris wheel
Enjoy the Ferris wheel by purchasing carnival ride tickets.

6. Food on a stick
Did you say food on a stick? More food items are available on Rodeo Houston's website.

7. Champion Wine Garden
Escape to a little oasis with the Champion Wine Garden at the rodeo!

8. Horse shows
One of the most prestigious horse shows will fill the ground at NRG Area.

9. Livestock show
Established as the Fat Stock Show in 1932, the Livestock Show and Rodeo has grown to more than 30,000 entries.

10. Nightly entertainment
Garth Brooks from start to finish! There are plenty of concert options for fans, from Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan, to One Republic and Alessia Cara.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonrodeo fashionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO HOUSTON
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Rodeo tradition helps heal city touched by Harvey
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
Keith Urban takes the action to fans in Rodeo performance
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video