Return of storms this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Southeast Texas will see the return of deeper tropical moisture and warm temperatures ahead of Sunday's Pacific front.

Periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The Pacific front will move off the coast by Saturday evening allowing for drier conditions on Sunday.

Clouds will linger Sunday morning, but clear out as a northerly wind develops. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

