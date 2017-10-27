ASTRODOME

Top 8 memories inside the Astrodome -- the 8th Wonder of the World

Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
On January 31, 1961, Harris County voters approved a general bond issue of $22 million to build the Astrodome.

About a year later, ground was broken for the new stadium. Voters had to dip into their pockets one more time and approve another $9 million in bonds to complete the project.
Some great moments in the Astrodome



The total price tag for the dome was $20 million, but the overall project, including streets, bridges and storms sewers was $40 million.

Here's a short clip of film produced by the Houston Sports Association about construction of the Harris County Domed Stadium.
PHOTOS: 50th anniversary of Astrodome
