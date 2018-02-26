SCIENCE

Remembering Apollo 1

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering the Apollo 1 crew, who lost their lives on January 27, 1967. (KTRK)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL --
On January 27, 1967, tragedy struck on the launch pad at Cape Kennedy's Launch Complex during a preflight test.

The three astronauts scheduled to make the first Apollo space flight were killed when a fire swept through the command module.

Astronauts Virgil Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee were all killed. They were the first American astronauts to die in a spacecraft.

The exhaustive investigation of the fire and extensive reworking of the Apollo command modules postponed crewed launches until NASA officials cleared them for flight.

RELATED: NASA Displays Apollo Capsule Hatch 50 Years After Fatal Fire

In the spring of 1967, NASA's Associate Administrator for Manned Space Flight, Dr. George E. Mueller, announced that the mission originally scheduled for Grissom, White and Chaffee would be known as Apollo 1.
EMBED More News Videos


NASA honors the Apollo 1 astronauts, and all other fallen astronauts on January 28th, which is also the anniversary of the Challenger disaster.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nasajohnson space centerspacekennedy space center
SCIENCE
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Study: Your bottled water may contain tiny particles of plastic
Doctor finds cramps almost as painful as heart attacks
New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents
Baldness? New discovery could help in fight to regrow hair
More science
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video