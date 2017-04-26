NEWS

11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder

EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
An 11-year-old boy helped save his family by going after a man who burst into their New York home and violently attacked his mother Tuesday.

Police said 22-year-old Brian Febus knocked on the door, telling the boy's 32-year-old mom that he needed to go to the bathroom.

When the mom refused, police said Febus kicked in the door and entered the house.

The mother rushed to the kitchen with her two children - 11 and 4 years old - and she grabbed a knife.

The attacker came after her and grabbed the knife out of her hand. Police said Febus then started fighting with her and punched her multiple times.

All the while, the 11-year-old boy witnessed what was happening and called 911 to report a "robber in the house."
Febus tried to get the boy off the phone, but the boy took a defensive move. He grabbed a different knife and went after the attacker, stabbing him twice in the back and causing him to run out of the house.

The boy and his mother were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He suffered scratches on his arm, while she had a bloody lip and cuts on her arm.

While they were at the hospital, police said Febus showed up at the same hospital for treatment of his wounds. He claimed he had been injured in a fight on the street, but detectives quickly figured out what happened, and he was arrested on assault and burglary charges.

Court records show Febus has 14 prior arrests.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionattackstabbingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More News
Top Stories
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More News
Top Video
FBI raids office building in central Houston
ABC13's Woman of the Week - Victoria Osteen
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Couple's idyllic prom entrance comes crashing down (the stairs)
More Video