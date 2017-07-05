CHICAGO VIOLENCE

102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend

The violence plaguing Chicago made national headlines Wednesday after more than 100 people were shot over the July 4 holiday weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The long holiday weekend was tragic for many people across Chicago. Police districts all over the city were extremely busy overnight.

Since 8 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago saw an incredible spike in the violence. More than two dozen people were shot and six of them were killed.

The total numbers from the weekend were staggering. Since Friday night, a total of 14 people were killed and 88 others were wounded.

One of the latest shootings was near East 109th Street and South Eberhart Avenue in the city's Roseland neighborhood, where two men were killed and two others were hurt

Police had been carrying out anti-violence raids over the holiday, hoping to prevent the bloodshed.

