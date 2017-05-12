100 homes evacuated after tank farm fire in Beach City

Emergency officials have ordered an evacuation for residents in Beach City.The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said crews were attacking a tank farm fire on Point Barrow Road, but couldn't say how the fire started.More fire crews were being called to help support the firefighters that are already there.Approximately 100 homes are within the evacuation zone, which is half a mile from the fire scene.Galveston Bay Energy is the owner of the tank farm that exploded in flames earlier this morning.If residents need a place to go, officials said they can evacuate to the Beach City Community Center.Officials said if you live more than half a mile away from the evacuation zone, you do not have to evacuate.