NEWS

100 homes evacuated after tank farm fire in Beach City

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said approximately 100 homes are being evacuated in Beach City. (KTRK)

BEACH CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency officials have ordered an evacuation for residents in Beach City.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said crews were attacking a tank farm fire on Point Barrow Road, but couldn't say how the fire started.

More fire crews were being called to help support the firefighters that are already there.

Approximately 100 homes are within the evacuation zone, which is half a mile from the fire scene.

Galveston Bay Energy is the owner of the tank farm that exploded in flames earlier this morning.

If residents need a place to go, officials said they can evacuate to the Beach City Community Center.

Officials said if you live more than half a mile away from the evacuation zone, you do not have to evacuate.
Related Topics:
newsevacuationfireBeach City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Trump had Russia on his mind when he decided to fire Comey
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight at IAH
More News
Top Stories
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight at IAH
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Best brunch spots to treat mom
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
94 freebies for your week ahead
Show More
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Rockets season ends with blowout loss in Game 6
More News
Top Video
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
More Video