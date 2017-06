The Harris County Sheriff's office says a 10-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital by Life Flight in northeast Harris County.Authorities say the girl and a 12-year-old boy were involved in an ATV accident. The vehicle flipped and injured both children.The boy had bumps and bruises, but the girl had a contusion to her upper body and maybe a head injury.This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for further details as they become available.