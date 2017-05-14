A 10-year-old boy from Ramapo, New York was sent to the emergency room after overdosing on cannabis-infused sour gummy candy, police say.The child's father says he permitted the boy to sit in the family's car alone, and the package of 'pink lemonade belts' infused with cannabis was also in the car. The boy ate the candy, and suffered the effects from the THC in his body.The boy's father, 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum of Spring Valley was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was later released.Officials say the candy will be used as evidence for proper testing, and weighing pending additional possession charges.