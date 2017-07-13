NEWS

Victim in fatal Lake Conroe boat accident identified as Magnolia father

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation continues into deadly fishing accident on Lake Conroe, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Crash investigators are calling a 10-year-old girl a hero after her 911 call led them to the scene of a deadly boating collision on Lake Conroe.

Authorities said 39-year-old Jason Clark of Magnolia died at the scene after the crash, which happened off the shore near North Diamondhead Road. Clark's wife, Sara, is in critical condition as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

Their daughter called 911 after the accident and guided first responders to the scene of the accident with the light from her cell phone.

EMBED More News Videos

New audio sheds light on the moments after a fatal boating accident.



"She was able to talk us to her," said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lt. Tim Cade. "Before we arrived on the scene, we knew where we were going, we knew what we were coming up on, and we knew what we had to do before ever getting there."

"This is from a 10-year-old and that, in my book, that's a hero," he added.

All three members of the Clark family were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident, according to investigators.

VIDEO: Authorities discuss fatal boating accident on Lake Conroe
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities release details about a fatal boat accident on Lake Conroe.



The other boat, which had two men aboard, capsized. The men were thrown into the water but were wearing life jackets and are okay.

It's not clear which boat was moving and which was still in the water. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will lead the crash reconstruction beginning Thursday morning.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Investigators said both boats had the proper marker lights illuminated at the time. Officials added while the boats were lit in accordance with law, the amount of lights on the lake makes it hard to tell between boats and homes.

"It's very difficult to see moving watercraft across that lake because across the horizon, especially in a busy creek like that, you see all kinds of other lighting," Mack said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsboat accidentboatingboating safety
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to celebrate Bastille Day in Paris, meet with Macron
Trump arrives in Paris ahead of Bastille Day
The core issues at stake as Trump plans to meet Macron
Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
More News
Top Stories
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor
Another round of storms Thursday
Show More
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
UH OH! Man needs help finding fiancee's engagement ring
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Domino's Pizza offering half-off pizzas through Sunday
More News
Top Video
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
More Video