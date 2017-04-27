AIR TRAVEL

United Airlines introduces 10 new policies to protect travelers

EMBED </>More News Videos

While you were sleeping, United Airlines announced 10 new traveler policies

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
After a series of public relations nightmares and customer service snafus, United Airlines has announced 10 substantial changes related to how they deal with its travelers.

Overnight the airline said it was introducing new policies after the forced removal of a customer on United Express Flight 3411 drew the ire of thousands on social media.

RELATED: 'I'm sorry, we will fix this,' United CEO says of traveler dragged off flight
EMBED More News Videos

United said their employees followed procedures and they were commended for going above and beyond.

Among the new policies, United said it is committed to:
  • Limiting the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.
  • Not requiring customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.
  • Increasing customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000.
  • Establishing a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination.
  • Ensuring crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.
  • Providing employees with additional annual training.
  • Creating an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.
  • Reducing the amount of overbooking.
  • Empowering employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.
  • Eliminating the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a "no questions asked" policy on lost luggage.


SEE ALSO: United Express Flight 3411 - A moment by moment timeline
EMBED More News Videos

Missing some details about what happened on United Airlines Flight 3411? Here's a timeline of what passengers experienced aboard the troubled flight.



United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again Thursday for the United Flight 3411 incident that thrust Dr. David Dao, 69, into the national spotlight.

Cellphone video captured Dao being forcibly removed from a plane at O'Hare International Airport that was headed to Louisville on April 9.

"Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect," Munoz said. "Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologize. However, actions speak louder than words. Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff



RELATED STORIES: UNITED AIRLINES

United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
EMBED More News Videos

The airline said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance.

United responds after girls asked to change before boarding
EMBED More News Videos

(file photo)

United Airlines makes more policy changes
EMBED More News Videos

Following a viral incident of a passenger being dragged off of a plane, United Airlines makes changes to its policies.

Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinesair travelairlineu.s. & worldbuzzworthytravelIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIR TRAVEL
Kenny G serenades plane passengers
Scorpion stings United passenger mid-flight
United to compensate all Flight 3411 passengers
United Flight 3411: A moment-by-moment timeline
More air travel
NEWS
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel
13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges
Two people run over and killed on same road in NE Houston
More News
Top Stories
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Two people run over and killed on same road in NE Houston
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Neighbors take cover as 3 shot in Baytown neighborhood
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Mom: Toddler suffered third-degree burn at day care
Show More
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
Investigators searching for 2 men in home invasion
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
Mayor warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
More News
Top Video
Two people run over and killed on same road in NE Houston
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Neighbors take cover as 3 shot in Baytown neighborhood
Newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
More Video