CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --After a series of public relations nightmares and customer service snafus, United Airlines has announced 10 substantial changes related to how they deal with its travelers.
Overnight the airline said it was introducing new policies after the forced removal of a customer on United Express Flight 3411 drew the ire of thousands on social media.
Among the new policies, United said it is committed to:
- Limiting the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.
- Not requiring customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.
- Increasing customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000.
- Establishing a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination.
- Ensuring crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.
- Providing employees with additional annual training.
- Creating an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.
- Reducing the amount of overbooking.
- Empowering employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.
- Eliminating the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a "no questions asked" policy on lost luggage.
United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again Thursday for the United Flight 3411 incident that thrust Dr. David Dao, 69, into the national spotlight.
Cellphone video captured Dao being forcibly removed from a plane at O'Hare International Airport that was headed to Louisville on April 9.
"Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect," Munoz said. "Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologize. However, actions speak louder than words. Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again."
