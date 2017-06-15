NEWS

10-month-old shot and killed during walk with his father in SW Houston

Family members identified the victim as Messiah Marshall.

Houston police are looking for three men who shot and killed an innocent 10-month-old boy outside a southwest Houston apartment complex.

A closer look at the death of Messiah Marshall
"That baby smiled every time you looked at him, every time you looked at him. He was just the sweetest baby you want to see. You take an innocent life...it's cowardly," said Willie Mason, the boy's grandfather.

Houston police arrived on the scene in the 5300 block of North Braeswood just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to investigators, the child was outside with his father when three men started shooting.

The father ran to a nearby Valero gas station for help. A woman recorded the frantic moments as the father cradled his dying son in his arms.

"He was screaming and said 'somebody shot my baby,'" eyewitness Mari Hidalgo said.

Police are still searching for the three suspects. The father told police he did not know the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

