ANIMALS

10-foot alligator roped, wrangled off East Texas ranch

EMBED </>More Videos

10-foot gator lassoed, wrangled in East Texas (KTRK)

HAWKINS, Texas --
A Texas rancher lassoed a 10-foot alligator and wranglers crawled atop the thrashing reptile's back after it got a little too close to the landowner's cattle.

Bystanders shot video of the recent takedown near Hawkins, a town about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Dallas.

Byron South of Convergent Hunting Solutions says he got a call from the landowner, Hal Conover, after the alligator broke into a pen where he was weaning calves. Game wardens were also summoned.

South told The Associated Press that Conover was able to throw a rope around the reptile. The video later shows two men atop the gator as it thrashes and bites one man's hand. The man suffered minor injuries.

The alligator was eventually loaded into a trailer and hauled to a wildlife park.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsalligatorwild animalsanimalsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMALS
Three cases of dog flu confirmed in Harris County
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Bear crashes round of golf in Alaska
More animals
NEWS
Nearly naked man arrested after chainsaw attack
American student dies after release from North Korea
Trump administration to turn over federal banking records to Senate investigators
Russian jet 'came within several feet' of US plane
More News
Top Stories
Disturbance in Gulf upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
The history of naming hurricanes
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
Nearly naked man arrested after chainsaw attack
Show More
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Underbelly makes big menu change to seafood
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
More News
Top Video
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
More Video