1-year-old safe after car stolen in north Harris County, suspect on the loose
A 1-year-old child is safe after car stolen in north Harris County, Pooja Lodhia reports.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A suspect is on the run after stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside, Harris County deputies said.

According to investigators, the mom of the child went inside a Family Dollar store on Richland Springs and Imperial Valley.

She left her child inside the car. While she was in the store, the male suspect took her car and drove away.



Authorities were able to find the car with the child safely inside near Richmond Springs Drive and Remington Heights.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the numbers "713" on the back.

No other details have been released.
