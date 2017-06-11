POWERBALL

1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447 million

A winning ticket worth $447 million was sold in California.

NEW YORK --
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers was sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

It was not immediately known where the ticket that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history was sold, according to Powerball spokesman Randy Miller.

There was also a ticket sold in Texas worth $100,000.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.

Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing were only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
