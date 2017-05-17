NEWS

1 student remains in hospital after blast during science experiment

One student remains hospitalized after experiment injured 12 kids, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One student remains in the hospital after a blast during a science experiment that injured 12 students.

The accident happened at Yellow School - Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church on Tuesday. The teacher responsible for the experiment is still in the classroom, ABC13 has learned.

According to firefighters, the teacher tried to show colored flames by mixing chemicals. When nothing happened during the experiment, the teacher added more alcohol and lit the chemicals.

The fire shot towards the students in the classroom.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 12 children injured by blast during science experiment
A dozen children were injured after a science experiment at a west Houston preschool went wrong.


Freddy Reymundo said the colored flames experiment should have not been performed outside.

"Now you're adding elements that you cannot control," he said.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board suggests teachers should always provide a safety barrier between the demonstration and students.

