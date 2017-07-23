Live Broadcast
NEWS
1 shot during possible store robbery in NE Houston
KTRK
Sunday, July 23, 2017 06:45AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was shot during a possible store robbery in NE Houston at Hursch and Crosstimbers.
Follow ABC13 as this story develops.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
